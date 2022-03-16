ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

A Return To ‘The One-Way White-Collar Sentencing Ratchet’? Reflections On The Remarks Of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland And Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. At The ABA Institute On White-Collar Crime

By The Insider
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this month, at the annual institute on white-collar crime run by the American Bar Association, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division Kenneth A. Polite Jr. gave speeches (here and here) highlighting certain DOJ priorities with respect to white-collar crime. Their overarching messages were...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

US Attorney General Bats For Transparency In Information Disclosures

The United States attorney general Merrick Garland has ordered federal agencies to deploy more transparency while dealing with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the Wall Street Journal reported. Garland said that information release should not be held back unless there is a “foreseeable harm or legal bar to disclosure.”...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Rosenstein
Person
Bernie Madoff
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Russia ramps up their wild propaganda campaign by claiming Hunter Biden is 'secretly funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine' and bankrolling 'anthrax' production

Russia claimed in a colorful new graphic that Hunter Biden is funding biolabs in Ukraine and that he and Democratic billionaire George Soros are bankrolling the production of anthrax. In furtherance of its propaganda campaign to justify the the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's Defense Ministry on Thursday put out a...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Collar Crime#Aba#Sentencing#Collar#Doj#Americans
WSET

Virginia Attorney General works to cut crime with 'Project Ceasefire'

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares is focusing on decreasing violent crime throughout the Commonwealth by targeting gang-related violence. "One of our programs, one of our initiatives is Project Ceasefire, which we're hoping to get out of the state budget. We would actually have a dedicated prosecutor here locally to work both with the feds, U.S. Attorney's Office and local Commonwealth's attorneys to specifically zero in and focus on gang-related activity," Miyares said.
VIRGINIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James announces sentencing of Bronx clinic owner for stealing more than $4 million

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the sentencing of Leslie Montgomery, 51, of the Bronx, for defrauding New York state out of millions of dollars in false Medicaid claims and exploiting low-income New Yorkers. Montgomery — who owned Healthy Living Community Center (Healthy Living) and LCM Livery P/U, Inc. (LCM Livery) — scammed New Yorkers through an elaborate scheme, whereby Montgomery advertised a sham housing assistance program to lure low-income individuals into providing their personal information. She then used the personal information to submit false claims for custom-molded back braces to MetroPlus Health Plan, a Medicaid-funded managed care organization, for braces that were not needed and never ordered by patients. Montgomery was sentenced today in Bronx County Supreme Court to three to nine years in state prison and ordered to pay back more than $4 million dollars in restitution to New York state.
BRONX, NY
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S., NATO contingency planning for possible Russian attack -White House

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The United States and its NATO allies are doing contingency planning for any possible Russian attack on NATO territory, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday as U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Poland. Reporting by Doina Chiacu;. Our Standards: The Thomson...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
Forbes

Forbes

292K+
Followers
109K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy