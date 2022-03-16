A Return To ‘The One-Way White-Collar Sentencing Ratchet’? Reflections On The Remarks Of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland And Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. At The ABA Institute On White-Collar Crime

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the sentencing of Leslie Montgomery, 51, of the Bronx, for defrauding New York state out of millions of dollars in false Medicaid claims and exploiting low-income New Yorkers. Montgomery — who owned Healthy Living Community Center (Healthy Living) and LCM Livery P/U, Inc. (LCM Livery) — scammed New Yorkers through an elaborate scheme, whereby Montgomery advertised a sham housing assistance program to lure low-income individuals into providing their personal information. She then used the personal information to submit false claims for custom-molded back braces to MetroPlus Health Plan, a Medicaid-funded managed care organization, for braces that were not needed and never ordered by patients. Montgomery was sentenced today in Bronx County Supreme Court to three to nine years in state prison and ordered to pay back more than $4 million dollars in restitution to New York state.

