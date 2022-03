PHOENIX -- Lorenzo Cain will turn 36 next month and he isn’t certain what lies beyond this season, the last year of his five-year contract with the Brewers. “I’m still unsure about that right now,” Cain said. “This could possibly be my last year. But if it isn’t, you know me. I’ll train as usual in the offseason. But if it is, I’m going to go out here and give it my all and hopefully we can get to the playoffs and the World Series, if it is my last year. It’s a wait-and-see approach, and it all kind of depends on what happens this year.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO