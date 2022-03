Middletown Borough Police on Sunday issued a followup report on an incident last week involving an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on the 200 block of West Main Street. In the initial report, police said around 11:20 p.m. on March 20 a man who was driving to work noticed a child running east on West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets. The individual, referred to in the report as a good Samaritan, stopped his vehicle and asked the child if he was OK. The child answered by saying “someone is chasing me.”

