ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

As travel picks up, SEC filing indicates big VC round in works for trip insurer

By Carrie Ghose
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As travel inches back toward pre-pandemic levels, but potential new coronavirus variants loom, a...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Has a New Fare Class — and It'll Allow Passengers to Transfer Flight Credits to Other Fliers

Southwest Airlines is introducing a new fare class that will offer travelers more flexibility when booking — and even allows them to gift unused flight credits. The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which will be available late in the second quarter of 2022, will allow travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as earn 8 times the Rapid Rewards points, according to Southwest.
TRAVEL
Columbus Business First

New businesses Leads - March 11, 2022

Explore who's new in your city, what they offer and how your business can profit. Use this information sourced from local government offices for insight into new corporate filings, licenses and trade name registrations. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Columbus Business First

Court records Leads - March 4, 2022

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filing#Insurer#Sec#Battleface Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Columbus Business First

A new day at the zoo

Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Schmid is trying to repair the public’s trust in the institution after the financial misdeeds of its previous leadership. At the same time, he’s putting together a vision to reinvest in the nearly 100-year-old zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
thebossmagazine.com

Importance of Travel Insurance Post Coronavirus Pandemic

The world will never be the same as it was once was. The coronavirus pandemic crashed through the world like a huge wrecking ball, causing sickness and death throughout the world. Traveling was put on hold. Countries were locked down, and states were put on isolation protocols. All this has changed how insurance companies offer policies, and what those policies cover.
TRAVEL
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy