Freeburg's nine-run sixth is Edwardsville's 'downfall' in loss

Edwardsville's Jillian Lane slides safely across home plate in the second inning against Freeburg on Tuesday. (Matt Kamp)

In cruise control through the first five innings, Edwardsville’s season opener unraveled against Freeburg in the sixth inning.

The Midgets sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth and scored nine runs on five hits on the way to a 10-6 victory over Tigers on Tuesday inside the District 7 Sports Complex.

It was the most runs allowed by EHS in an inning since before 1999.

“You can’t give up 10 runs against a good team and expect to win,” EHS coach Lori Blade said. “That one bad inning was our downfall.”

Edwardsville (0-1) dropped its first season opener since 2002. It had won 18 straight season openers.

Coming off a 24-5 season that included regional and sectional championships in 2021, Freeburg (1-0) had dropped five straight against EHS dating back to a win in 2008 inside the District 7 Sports Complex.

“This is definitely a statement game. We know these first two weeks will be good tests for us,” Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said.

On Tuesday, Edwardsville starting pitcher Ryleigh Owens cruised through the first five innings. She allowed an unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the sixth, Freeburg’s bats came to life.

The Midgets scored nine runs on five hits, including three for extra bases, in an inning that included a three-run home run from Lindsey Muskopf to make it 10-5 and put an exclamation point on the outburst.

“The offense finally woke up in the sixth. I think we had some first-game jitters in the beginning,” Mueth said. “It’s early in the season and pitchers haven’t had a lot of time outside to get ready. We were able to get our timing down and we have a good offense. Our offense got a rally going there.”

The inning started harmlessly with Muskopf being hit by a pitch.

Kansas recruit Elizabeth Ludwing followed with an RBI double to make it 5-2.

Ludwig, later, scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.

With runners at first and third and no one out, Owens was lifted for Avery Hamilton. She was greeted by an RBI double from Maddy Schwemmer and a two-run double from Abby Benedick to put Freeburg ahead 6-5.

After an error allowed a seventh run to score, Muskopf finished off the inning with a three-run blast to left for the 10-5 lead. It was Muskopf’s sixth career home run. She had five last season.

“Hitting is contagious. We will take inning any day of the week,” Mueth said.

Freeburg averaged 8.6 runs last season.

Owens’ line looked much worse than she pitched, according to Blade. She went four-plus innings and allowed four hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts.

Hamilton finished the game, going two innings and allowing three hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts.

The EHS defense committed four errors behind the pitchers.

“I apologized to our two pitchers because we have to be better defensively behind those two kids,” Blade said. “That one big inning was a domino effect of an error and then a couple of hits and then another error and a couple of hits. That just opens up the floodgates.”

It was an error in the second that led to Freeburg pushing across its first run for a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.

With one out, Jillian Lane doubled to deep left-center and scored on a ground ball from Charlie Hayes after an errant throw across the diamond from first to third to make it 1-1.

Zoie Boyd followed with the first of her two hits and was chased around the bases by an RBI double from Hamilton for the 2-1 lead.

Owens scored Hamilton with an infield RBI single to make it 3-1.

“After Freeburg scored early on an error, we bounced right back and scored. That is what I expect our kids to do,” Blade said.

In the fourth, EHS went ahead 5-1 when Sydney Lawrence laced a two-run single up the middle to score Hamilton and Owens.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 10-6 with a solo run in the bottom of the sixth on Emily Wolff’s RBI but couldn’t get any closer.

Edwardsville finished with 13 hits, including apiece two from Boyd, Hamilton, Tolle, Wolfe and Owens.

Freeburg had seven hits.

EHS will next host Rock Island at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the District 7 Sports Complex.

Depending on the weather, Marquette will then face Rock Island at noon and Edwardsville at 2 p.m.