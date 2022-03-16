ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian mayor says over 600 buildings destroyed in Kharkiv

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
 12 days ago
© Associated Press/Andrew Marienko

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Tuesday more than 600 buildings have been destroyed in the city since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

In a televised speech, Terekhov detailed the destruction that has occurred in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Reuters reported.

"Schools, nurseries, hospitals, clinics have been destroyed. The Russian army is constantly shelling (us) from the ground and the air," he said.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of war crimes by going after civilians in residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

Many areas of Ukraine are facing a humanitarian crisis, as officials say the Russian military is not abiding by humanitarian corridors to let civilians escape.

More than 3 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the war almost three weeks ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to speak to Congress again this week, with his last address asking for a no-fly zone in Ukraine, more fighter jets and the U.S. to stop buying Russian oil.

The U.S. has banned Russian oil imports but has resisted the fighter jets and no-fly zone.

