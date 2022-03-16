ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares rise on banks, tech boost; Fed meeting in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday as firmer banking and technology stocks outweighed losses in energy and gold sectors, with investors awaiting an outcome from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting where it is seen hiking rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 7,130.6 points to by 2112 GMT.

The benchmark has gyrated between gains and losses in the past few sessions on mixed developments from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expected U.S. interest rate hikes, and falling commodity prices.

A Wall Street rally overnight boosted Australian tech stocks 2.9% on Wednesday. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc jumped 6.4%, while Wisetech Global was up 3.1%.

Financials gained for a third session in a row, up 0.6%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.3% and 1.2%.

Healthcare stocks advanced 1.5%. Heavyweight biopharma co CSL Ltd was up 1.4%

Energy slipped nearly 1% after oil prices tumbled more than 6% as traders worried growing pandemic lockdowns in China could dent demand

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Weak bullion prices led gold stocks to decline 0.1%, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining falling nearly 2%. St Barbara tumbled 0.8%.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s top steel producer, also hurt iron ore prices. Australia’s miners slipped 0.3% and BHP Group fell 0.9%.

Travel stocks in Australia gained as New Zealand reopened its borders. Major carrier Qantas Airways rose as much as 4.1%

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index 0.6% to 11,871.69. The country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it will reopen its borders much earlier than expected, with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Asian shares rise ahead of Fed decision on rate hike

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday as investors awaited a widely anticipated decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rate policy.
S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St rally; Fed meeting in focus

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and as investors weighed the outcome of peace talks on Ukraine. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0244 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 20.99 points, or 0.80%, at 2,642.52. The index was set for the first climb in four sessions, if gains hold. ** Leading the gains, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.72% and 2.22%, respectively while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.83%. ** Traders will be monitoring the long-awaited Fed meeting, where the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years. Traders will also closely watch the Fed for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying programme. ** Also aiding sentiment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed as officials resumed talks between Russia and Ukraine. ** Data showed the nation's unemployment rate fell to the lowest on record in February, with jobs growth staying at a near 22-year high, due to a low base and the government's fiscal spending. ** Investors appeared to show scant response to the government's statement that South Korea reported a record 400,741 new daily COVID-19 cases for Tuesday. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 122.0 billion won ($98.30 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,240.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,242.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,240.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,241.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 107.45. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 2.268%. ($1 = 1,241.1000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech shares

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. Benchmarks were higher across the Asian region, despite worries about rising energy costs.
Indian shares rise over 1% on financials boost, Fed rate hike

BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains to climb more than 1% on Thursday, helped by heavyweight financial stocks, as markets tracked broad-based jumps across global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates.
Australian shares hit over two-month high on energy, miners boost

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday to their highest in more than two months, as miners rode a rally in iron ore and energy stocks tracked soaring crude prices, with investors weighing the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan of aggressive rate hikes.
Banks, automakers help Indian shares rebound; Fed in focus

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, with banking and automobile stocks helping the markets rebound, as investors closely watched the U.S. Federal Reserve for projections on its path of rate hikes this year.
China Share Surge Boosts Asian Equity Gauges Ahead Of Fed

An afternoon surge in Chinese equities lifted a broad gauge of Asian shares on Wednesday on rising hopes Beijing will roll out more economic stimulus, while investors continued to watch Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to raise rates for the first time in...
Millions of Australians will see a HUGE cash boost in their bank account next WEEK as some Centrelink payments rise - as soaring cost of living becomes key election issue

Millions of Australians will receive a massive cash boost with Centrelink set to increase its payments as cost of living prices soar. Jobseeker, age pension, disability support pension, and carer payments are all set to rise from March 20.
Rouble firms, Russian stocks extend slide in volatile trade

March 28 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened in Moscow trade on Monday, heading back towards a near four-week high against the dollar, while Russian stocks extended their slide lower on the third day of trading after an almost month-long suspension.
FTSE 100 climbs on boost from financials, energy stocks cap gains

March 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, boosted by financials and consumer staple stocks, although gains were capped by energy stocks as oil prices fell further on China demand worries.
