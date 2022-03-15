Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin, who swindled NYC elite, in ICE custody amid rumors of deportation

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is still in American custody—for now, her lawyers told the New York Post. She was supposed to board a flight on Monday to be deported back to Germany but she wasn’t on the plane, prompting a mad dash by her lawyers to figure out where she was. Sorokin’s immigration lawyer Audrey Thomas told Business Insider that she filed a last-minute, emergency appeal to ICE to keep Sorokin in the country, citing “serious health issues” that would be worsened if she were to board the transatlantic flight to Germany. It’s unclear if Sorokin will be staying long enough to attend an April 19 appeal hearing. “When you don’t know what your future holds, when you can’t call people when you want to to get information, it makes you anxious and frustrated,” her lawyer Manny Arora said. “She’s staying positive, but it’s hard on her.” Sorokin, the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, was convicted of grand larceny in 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison for fleecing New York City’s high society by pretending to be a German heiress. She was released early last year for good behavior.

