New York City, NY

Fake heiress Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin, who swindled NYC elite, in ICE custody amid rumors of deportation

By Audrey Conklin
 1 day ago

Anna Sorokin, who convinced New York City‘s elite that she was a German heiress by the name of Anna Delvey in 2017, remains in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody as of Tuesday afternoon, despite rumors of her deportation, according to the agency. A Manhattan jury found Sorokin,...

Chris Cuomo Was Offered Rare Plasma Covid-19 Treatment While Thousands Of New Yorkers Were Dying From Virus

Chris Cuomo was reportedly offered a rare and experimental Covid-19 treatment when he contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic, and although the former CNN host ultimately declined the offer, many are wondering why the brother of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo was presented with the opportunity while thousands of other New Yorkers were dying from the virus every day.
Will Anna Delvey be deported from the US?

The dramatisation of her life became a Netflix sensation, garnering con artist Anna Delvey (portrayed in Inventing Anna by Julia Garner) global fame. Yet now the ‘faux heiress’, who based her schemes around purporting to be a rich heiress living in New York, may reportedly face deportation to Germany.
Top L.A. Attorney Mike Emrani Believes Alec Baldwin Should Have 'Stayed Quiet' Following 'Rust' Shooting, Dubs ABC Sit-Down A 'Mistake'

Alec Baldwin may have made the wrong move by sitting down with ABC to discuss the tragic Rust shooting. Top Los Angeles based attorney Mike Emrani exclusively spoke to OK! to break down the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October 2021 when the actor, 63, allegedly fired a prop gun that was accidentally loaded with live rounds of ammunition during filming.
Inventing Anna: You can still find Anna Delvey on Instagram

Anna Sorokin – better known as Anna Delvey – has been thrust into the spotlight once again amid reports that she has been released from custody to be deported from the US, after her story was highlighted in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series, Inventing Anna.The show chronicles the crimes committed by Sorokin between 2013 and 2017, when she pretended to be a wealthy German heiress to defraud banks and acquaintances of hundreds of thousands of dollars.Sorokin, 31, was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services. She was sentenced to four to...
Fake German Socialite Anna Delvey’s Deportation Is on Hold

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is still in American custody—for now, her lawyers told the New York Post. She was supposed to board a flight on Monday to be deported back to Germany but she wasn’t on the plane, prompting a mad dash by her lawyers to figure out where she was. Sorokin’s immigration lawyer Audrey Thomas told Business Insider that she filed a last-minute, emergency appeal to ICE to keep Sorokin in the country, citing “serious health issues” that would be worsened if she were to board the transatlantic flight to Germany. It’s unclear if Sorokin will be staying long enough to attend an April 19 appeal hearing. “When you don’t know what your future holds, when you can’t call people when you want to to get information, it makes you anxious and frustrated,” her lawyer Manny Arora said. “She’s staying positive, but it’s hard on her.” Sorokin, the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, was convicted of grand larceny in 2019 and sentenced to four years in prison for fleecing New York City’s high society by pretending to be a German heiress. She was released early last year for good behavior.
Anna Delvey discusses Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner visiting her in prison: ‘She is a very sweet girl’

Anna Delvey has praised Julia Garner, the actor who portrays her in the hit Netflix show Inventing Anna.In the true-crime series, Ozark actor Garner plays scammer Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) – a twenty-something socialite who successfully posed as a rich German heiress in New York City.Sorokin conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she was convicted of fraud and grand larceny.At her trial in 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of swindling more than $200,000 (£147,000) from hotels, banks and other institutions. She scammed further sums of money from associates and friends...
