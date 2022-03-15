Watch: Notre Dame's appearances in 'One Shining Moment'

When I was 14, I had the opportunity to visit the NCAA Hall of Champions during a family trip to Indianapolis. It was there when I was properly introduced to the annual video montage that has wrapped up TV coverage of every NCAA Tournament since 1987.

While I had seen “One Shining Moment” once before, I figured it was just a typical montage like any that played whenever the NBA Finals or World Series wrapped up. My discovery that this happened every year was my main takeaway from the museum that afternoon, and I’ve looked forward to it every year since.

Notre Dame has not appeared in “One Shining Moment” every year it has made the tournament since the montage began, but let’s not pretend it’s done something significant in every appearance. Case in point, the Irish were not featured prominently in any montage until the three straight years it qualified from 2015 to 2017, which included back-to-back Elite Eights. Take a look at all of them below:

1988

We see the Notre Dame Leprechaun getting ready to cheer on the Irish, who lost to SMU in the first round.

2001

We see the Leprechaun again. This time, he’s having fun with the Notre Dame cheerleaders.

2003

We finally see an Irish player, and it’s Jordan Cornette celebrating during the team’s run to the Sweet 16.

2010

We’re back to only seeing the Leprechaun except for a single cheerleader who has joined him in doing a jig. Just as well since the Irish immediately were bounced from the tournament by Old Dominion. Also, my apologies for subjecting you to the Jennifer Hudson version. She’s talented, but she was all wrong for this.

2011

The only Irish image is of Carleton Scott struggling to come to terms with the team’s second-round loss to Florida State two years before the Seminoles became a conference rival.

2012

Here, a disconsolate Jack Cooley sits on the bench with teammates while letting his emotions flow as the Irish lose their only tournament game to Xavier.

2015

We get multiple Irish shots here, and they begin with one of Mike Brey. Next, we see Demetrius Jackson execute a nice pass to set up a Zach Auguste dunk against Northeastern. Finally, we see Jerian Grant’s last-second miss against Kentucky that kept the Irish out of the Final Four,

2016

Easily the year with the most Irish representation. We see them go through their starting introductions routine, then get a shot of V.J. Beachem giving Rex Pflueger a high-five right before seeing Pflueger’s game-winning tip against Stephen F. Austin and the celebration that follows. Demetrius Jackson gets a few shots of either dribbling or celebrating. The last Irish shot is of Jackson and Zach Auguste consoling each other after the loss to North Carolina.

2017

The first Irish image is of the team jumping up and down in their huddle before taking the court. Next, we see Rex Pflueger heading to the bench while covering his bloody head during the Irish’s win over Princeton. Finally, we’re subjected to West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad blow past V.J. Beachem for a one-handed dunk, which was fitting for that game’s unfortunate outcome.