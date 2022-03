Some rivalry history is being made in the NCAA Tournament as the Duke Blue Devils get set to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four. As the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels get prepared to make some history, folks on both sides of the historic and treasured rivalry are experiencing a wide range of emotions. Both teams have managed to get a win over their rival this season with the Tar Heels coming out on top in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO