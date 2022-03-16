LRPD make arrest in W. 65th Street deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man facing a capital murder charge related to a Saturday homicide investigation on West 65 th Street.

According to investigators, Omarion Williams was wanted after a deadly shooting Saturday just after 1 p.m. that left one person dead.

A secondary person, 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock, was found shot in a white sedan and was hospitalized.

After investigators talked to several witnesses and viewed video surveillance, police said capital murder warrants were issued for Brookins.

Brookins is still undergoing treatment and will be charged and transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility once he is discharged.

