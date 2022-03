A winery located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is in the process of moving its operation to Pennsylvania’s Chester County. Casa Carmen, a boutique winery with a tasting room at 312 Cannon St. in Chestertown, will keep the same name but add a new address by summer, Enrique Pallares said. He and his brother Felipe, who are also involved with The Wine Collective, which has been open for more than a year and a half in a Baltimore neighborhood called Hampden.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO