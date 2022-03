ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Eastern League, along with 10 other historical league names, will return to Minor League Baseball in 2022. Founded in 1923, the Eastern League (Double-A), will host the Altoona Curve, among 11 other teams. In the 2021 season, the league used regional names, as the Altoona Curve were a part of the Double-A Northeast league. Now, MLB has acquired the right to use the historic league names, restoring all 11 historical league names.

