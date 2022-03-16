ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WVU falls short at the plate in 2-1 loss at Duke

By Kevin Kinder BlueGoldNews.com
WVNews
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, hitters can earn a steak dinner by hitting the Bull sign beyond the outfield fence. For West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, it was nothing but tofu. The Mountaineers (9-6) wasted multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game, leaving eight runners aboard...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Durham, NC
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

AP Sportlight

1939 — The barnstorming Renaissance Five beat the NBL champion Oshkosh All-Stars, 34-25, to win the first annual World Professional Basketball Tournament in Chicago. Sports reporters of the day make no mention of the fact that all the Rens are black and the All-Stars are all white. 1942 —...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Fairmont Senior's Marley Washenitz commits to Pitt women's basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – Before she even said the words, the iconic sight in Marley Washenitz’s commitment video gave it away: The tunnel heading into downtown Pittsburgh. The two-time Mary Ostrowski girls basketball state player of the year will join the Panthers. “It’s a relief,” Washenitz said...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Wvu#The Duke Blue Devils#Mountaineers
WVNews

We are the champions

On Friday night, the Glenville State University women’s basketball team achieved something only a handful of teams in the history of West Virginia can claim: We are national champions!!!. That’s right. The Glenville State Lady Pioneers won the NCAA Division 2 National Championship. With a nearly perfect season record...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY

WVU falls to Texas Tech, concludes road swing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded its first Big 12 road swing in Texas on Sunday, March 27, as the Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to No. 34 Texas Tech, at the McLeod Tennis Center, in Lubbock. “Credit to Texas Tech today,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dante Stills understands what college football is about

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It doesn’t seem to matter where you get your news from — social media, newspapers, radio, television, your next-door neighbor or the guy sitting next you at the bar. If it’s sports you’re talking, it is an endless stream of criticism over...
NFL
WVNews

Top Central teams face off in Wild-Avalanche matchup

Colorado Avalanche (46-14-5, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-20-4, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +108, Avalanche -130; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the Central face off when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. The Wild are 9-8-1 against...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Free-agent cornerback Keisean Nixon signs with Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon. Nixon appeared in 40 games and made two starts during his three seasons with the Raiders. He made 20 tackles on defense and 18 on special teams. He had a team-high nine tackles on special teams as a rookie in 2019.
NFL
WVNews

Swiderski, Kahlina help Charlotte beat Cincinnati 2-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski’s two goals and Kristijan Kahlina’s six saves lifted Charlotte FC to a win over Cincinnati on Saturday by a score of 2-0. Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (2-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender. He added a goal in the 55th minute.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy