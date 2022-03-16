ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC baseball splits series with doubleheader win; softball struggles at CSU

By Jadyn Watson Fisher
ReporterHerald.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball and softball ended their weekends in vastly different moods, one splitting its series with two straight wins and the other with two losses. After a tough start to the season, the Bears baseball team split a series in its home debut. UNC went 2-2 on the weekend against...

www.reporterherald.com

