Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

-Thanks for feedback on my review of Evil: Episode One. You can find that here and you can find Austin’s interview with Lita here. Let’s get to it!. -Gacy cuts a promo before the match as he takes credit for Level Up existing. He also gives credit to his opponent who deserves a chance tonight. Lockup to start and Gacy gets a side headlock on the bigger man. Quincy gets a shoulder tackle and swivels his hips to pop the crowd. Quincy with another shoulder and the crowd loves the big man. He gets a hiptoss for a two-count and goes to a side headlock. We are told Quincy has looked up to Kayne West, Shawn Michaels, and AJ Styles. Gacy turns the tide with chops in the corner and then a boot to the head. Gacy stomps him down and throws some elbows before working on the arm and neck. Quincy nearly gets a fireman’s carry, but Gacy rains down elbows to stop that noise. Elliot powers to his feet and breaks the hold. He hits some strikes and lands an elbow. Gacy tries to duck down but Elliot smartly just hits him with a splash. Nice spot! Elliot blows a kiss to Harland as Gacy uses the distraction to do his upside pose in the corner. Quincy charges and misses, which lets Gacy hit the handspring clothesline for the win at 4:15.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO