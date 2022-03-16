ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE taped a new episode of NXT Level Up tonight...

411mania.com

411mania.com

High Profile People In WWE Pushing Vince McMahon To Keep Cody Rhodes’ AEW Aesthetic

There have been rumors for weeks that Cody Rhodes will sign with WWE, with the latest being that he will face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. This has resulted in chants of ‘Cody’ during Rollins segments on WWE TV. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there are two “high-profile” people in WWE who are trying to convince Vince McMahon to keep Cody’s entire AEW aesthetic when he arrives.
WWE
411mania.com

Possible Spoilers On Wrestler Set To Appear On Monday’s WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is expected to return to WWE on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh. Lashley has been out of action since Elimination Chamber, where he was written out of WWE storylines. However he was hurt before that, suffering a shoulder injury at the Royal Rumble. The storyline was that he was being held back from WWE TV due to concussion protocol.
WWE
#Level Up#Spoiler#Combat#Nxt
411mania.com

Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement, ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’

Ryback is causing a stir on social media after commenting on Triple H’s retirement, saying that the WWE executive “ended up being the biggest disappointment for me personally” but that he wishes The Game well. As reported earlier today, Triple H announced that he is retired from the ring after his recent health scare which he noted almost resulted in him dying and required that he have a defibrillator put in. The news has caused many in the wrestling world to share their thoughts about Triple H’s career, and that includes Ryback.
WWE
411mania.com

Jake Atlas Details Edge’s Talk With WWE NXT Roster on Mental Health

– During a recent Highspots Sign It Live show, AEW wrestler and former WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas discussed his time in WWE, and he detailed a time when Edge visited the WWE NXT roster to talk to them about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

Full Card Revealed For NJPW New Japan Cup Finals

As previously reported, the finals for the New Japan Cup are set, with Zack Sabre Jr set to battle Tetsuya Naito. New Japan Pro Wrestling has now revealed the entire card for the event, which happens tomorrow at Osaka-jo Hall in Osaka at 1 AM ET. * New Japan Cup...
Spoilers
Combat Sports
WWE
WWE NXT
Sports
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

WWE is still on the road to Wrestlemania 38 and will present new episodes of Smackdown and NXT Level Up tonight. Smackdown will include:. * Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Queen Zelina. * Fallout of Brock Lesnar’s attack on the Bloodline. NXT Level Up includes:
WWE
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 03.25.22

-Thanks for feedback on my review of Evil: Episode One. You can find that here and you can find Austin’s interview with Lita here. Let’s get to it!. -Gacy cuts a promo before the match as he takes credit for Level Up existing. He also gives credit to his opponent who deserves a chance tonight. Lockup to start and Gacy gets a side headlock on the bigger man. Quincy gets a shoulder tackle and swivels his hips to pop the crowd. Quincy with another shoulder and the crowd loves the big man. He gets a hiptoss for a two-count and goes to a side headlock. We are told Quincy has looked up to Kayne West, Shawn Michaels, and AJ Styles. Gacy turns the tide with chops in the corner and then a boot to the head. Gacy stomps him down and throws some elbows before working on the arm and neck. Quincy nearly gets a fireman’s carry, but Gacy rains down elbows to stop that noise. Elliot powers to his feet and breaks the hold. He hits some strikes and lands an elbow. Gacy tries to duck down but Elliot smartly just hits him with a splash. Nice spot! Elliot blows a kiss to Harland as Gacy uses the distraction to do his upside pose in the corner. Quincy charges and misses, which lets Gacy hit the handspring clothesline for the win at 4:15.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Mick Foley Comments On Triple H’s Retirement, Austin Theory Takes Selfie With Trish Stratus, WWE Playlist Looks At The Best of the Undertaker’s Streak

– In a post on Facebook, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Triple H announcing his in-ring retirement yesterday. He wrote: “I saw Triple H’s interview with @stephenasmith on @espn, and wanted to congratulate Hunter on his incredible career. It should go without saying, but there will never be another in this business like ‘The Game’. I sent him a text last night telling him how fortunate I felt to have our matches play a small part in his career—they are some of my all time favorites I ever wrestled.”
WWE
411mania.com

Rumored Wrestlemania Match For Omos Could Still Be Changed

It was previously reported that Omos is set to have a singles match at Wrestlemania, with the current opponent rumored to be Bobby Lashley. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that match isn’t 100% locked in and could change. Lashley never got surgery for his shoulder injury and is currently not cleared to wrestle. The injury was bad enough that he hasn’t wrestled or been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.25.22

Location: Barclays Center, New York City, New York. We’re eight days away from Wrestlemania and believe it or not, the preview for the show has a picture of Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar/Paul Heyman, because that is the only thing on this show that matters. It would be nice for the new Intercontinental Champion to get a Wrestlemania match set up, but I wouldn’t bet on it anytime soon. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Finals Review

March 27th, 2022 | Osaka Jo-Hall in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 2,987. The tournament has been a mixed bag. A few standout matches, some consistently solid stuff, and some awful stuff as well. So basically New Japan in a nutshell these days. BUSHI vs. Kosei Fujita. I know a lot...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

EC3 on CYN Comparisons to Fight Club, Why He Brought in Austin Aries

– Insight with Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to EC3, who was promoting the upcoming Control Your Narrative show set for March 31. EC3 also discussed bringing in the controversial Austin Aries for the show and more. Below are some highlights:. EC3 on if the comparisons between Fight Club and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Atlas Recalls WWE HOFer’s Advice To Young NXT Talent

In a recent discussion with Highspot Superstore’s Turbo Tuesday, AEW’s Jake Atlas opened up about one of his biggest influences in pro wrestling: Edge. The Rated R Superstar actually made a lasting impression on him when he visited NXT and gave a pep talk about mental health. “During...
WWE
411mania.com

Triple H Talked About Doing Something at WrestleMania 38, Says He’s Back in the Office

The now-retired Triple H revealed that before his health scare that pushed him to hang the boots up he had talked about doing something at WrestleMania 38. As noted earlier, the WWE executive revealed in an interview with Stephan A. Smith that he retired after nearly dying last year after a bout of viral pneumonia. Fightful has a couple more highlights from the discussion as you can see below:
WWE

