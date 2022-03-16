Honda Drives The Legacy Of HBCUs With 4-Part Docuseries Hosted By Loni Love

Love to see it!

Honda Battle of the Bands–the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU marching bands and dance teams–debuted its new 4-part docuseries ‘Driving the Legacy of HBCUs’ that explores various aspects of the HBCU experience with performances, interviews and notable alumni telling their unique HBCU story.

Hosted by Emmy-winning host, comedian, author and Prairie View alumna Loni Love, the essential series highlights familiar topics embedded in HBCU culture.

“I am honored to partner with Honda in sharing the legacy these historic institutions have in developing some of the world’s most influential and powerful leaders,” said Love. “As a proud alumna of an HBCU, I personally know that the HBCU experience is unmatched. It’s an environment where our culture is authentically celebrated and treasured.”

Naturally, the first episode features three schools that have a deep history with the HBOB program: Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Prairie View A&M University.

“This year, Honda Battle of the Bands will represent a broader look at HBCU life. ‘Driving the Legacy’ will enable us to share some new and exciting things about the HBCU experience that makes these institutions special—something Honda has known for more than 30 years,” said Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at AHM. “While there isn’t an in-person event in 2022, we did not want another year to go by without the powerful spirit of HBOB.”

The “Driving the Legacy” series is available online, offering fans across the country and around the world the opportunity to experience HBCU campuses and culture from the convenience of their computers and mobile devices.