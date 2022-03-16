Journal Sentinel's printing plant in West Milwaukee to close

Gannett Co. Inc., owner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, says it plans to close the company's printing plant in West Milwaukee and shift production to Peoria, Illinois.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the decision is one of Gannett's “challenging, but strategic decisions to ensure the future of local journalism.”

Gannett has closed 21of its 40 printing plants during the two-year period ending Dec. 31, 2021.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports circulation at the Journal Sentinel and other Gannett newspapers continue to decline with the flagship Sunday Journal Sentinel down 11% in 2021.

Gannett's president of U.S. publishing operations, Bernie Szachara, said the industry has become increasingly digital and subscription-led.

The West Milwaukee plant plans to close in mid-May, which has nearly 180 full-time and part-time employees.

According to JSOnline, executives said relocating the plant will not cause later delivery times for the morning newspaper.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip