Local wrestler wins championship competition in Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WMBB) – Local wrestler Bear Siegal took home first place in the 145 weight class at the AAU State Wrestling Championships in Valdosta, Georgia, this weekend.

Siegal won four total matches; one with a 16-4 technical fault and the next three by pins.

The eighth-grade wrestlers competed with the North Bay Haven High School team with much success this past season, and he already has received several invites to major tournaments around the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.