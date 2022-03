Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season and the 767th of his career Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season and the 767th of his career Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, passing Jaromir Jagr (766) for sole possession of third place on the NHL's all-time goals list. Ovechkin now only trails Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894).

