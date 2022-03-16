ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Arrested For Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In San Mateo Mall Parking Lot

CBS San Francisco
 12 days ago

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Three people are under arrest following an attempted catalytic converter theft that was taking place at the Hillsdale Shopping Center late Monday night.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., an officer spotted three people in the mall parking lot, standing next to two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Prius, was lifted on a vehicle jack.

Police said the group was then spotted removing the jack and placing it into the trunk of the other vehicle.

When the officer confronted the group, one of the people claimed he owned the Prius, but a records check determined the vehicle was stolen. A second person in the group had two outstanding warrants and was found with methamphetamine during a search, police said.

During the investigation, the registered owner of the Prius arrived. Police said the owner confirmed that it was his vehicle and that the exhaust was cut in an attempt to steal the catalytic converter.

The suspects, identified as 40-year-old Vincent Esquivel Jr. of San Francisco, 41-year-old Vianey Haro of Richmond and 34-year-old Michael Violette of San Mateo, were arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

Esquivel faces an additional charge of committing a felony while on bail, while Haro faces the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. Violette has also been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to jail records, all three are being held at the San Mateo County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

CBS San Francisco

Man Shot After Trying To Disarm Gunman During Stockton Robbery

STOCKTON (BCN) — A 44-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported at 4:21 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sutter Street, where a male and female suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, police said. One suspect took items from the victim’s pocket, and when the victim tried to take the gun from the other suspect, he was shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police. The suspects fled and remained at large as of Friday. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.   © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: BART and Caltrain Service Resume in San Bruno After Late-Night Fire

SAN BRUNO (BCN) — Caltrain and BART service in San Bruno has resumed following a stoppage caused by a fire near train tracks late Saturday night. Caltrain report that the San Bruno station is closed until further notice. Officials there said bus service is being provided between South San Francisco and Millbrae stations and that passengers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes. BART officials tweeted at 10:59 p.m. Saturday that trains had stopped running from the San Bruno station in the SFO and Millbrae directions and that SamTrans was providing bus service in the interim with its ECR South bus. The Facebook page of the San Bruno Police Department has a 10:39 p.m. post that officers were assisting the city’s fire department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office with a fire near Caltrain property east of San Antonio Avenue and Santa Dominga Avenue. No residences were threatened. Riders can visit BART.gov and caltrain.com for real-time service updates. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Danville Burglary Suspects Arrested After Abandoning Car In Pleasanton Following I-680 Chase

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A group of Danville burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday after abandoning their vehicle in Pleasanton following a chase along Interstate Highway 680, police said. Police converged on the area of Bernal Ave. and W. Lagoon Rd. just west of the Bernal exit off I-680 at around 11:30 a.m. Neighborhood streets in the area were closed and officers holding rifles and a K9 unit were seen searching a grassy area south of Bernal Ave. and between W. Lagoon and the highway. According to Pleasanton police, about an hour earlier, officers had responded to an auto burglary report with the...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in at Least 11 South Bay Armed Robberies Arrested in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sunnyvale on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with at least 11 armed robberies throughout the South Bay has been arrested. In a press release shared on social media, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., officers arrested 21-year-old suspect Eduardo Suarez-Flores on robbery charges. Authorities said that since January of this year, Suarez-Flores is suspected of committing armed robberies at a minimum of eleven convenience stores throughout Santa Clara County. South Bay armed robbery suspect Eduardo Suarez-Lopez (Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety) Two of those alleged crimes occurred...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Suspect In Mission District Attempted Armed Robbery Arrested, Stolen Gun Seized

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police said a San Francisco man is facing attempted robbery and multiple weapons charges after he was arrested in the city’s Mission District last week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to an establishment on the 2200 block of Mission Street. Employees told officers that the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at them while demanding workers to open the cash register. Police said the employees were not able to open the register and the suspect left the establishment. During the investigation, officers found surveillance video and immediately recognized the suspect from prior arrests. Officers then located...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victim Found Shot Dead in Car in Contra Costa Homicide Identified

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon identified the victim who was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a car near the Pleasant Hill-Lafayette border Wednesday. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s identified the victim in the homicide as 20-year-old Lafayette resident Basel Jilani. On Wednesday, sheriff’s office said Muir Station deputies were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. following a report of a shooting in the unincorporated area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace near the border between the two East Bay towns. Deputies arrived on scene to find bystanders providing lifesaving measures to a person...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oklahoma Woman Arrested In 1993 Cold Case Murder of Popular San Carlos Neighborhood Store Owner

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A San Carlos cold case murder nearly three decades old has been solved with the arrest of a woman in Oklahoma, police announced Thursday. On April 26, 1993, Shu Ming Tang was shot and killed while working at his popular neighborhood store, the Devonshire Little Store on Devonshire Boulevard, in what police believe was a robbery gone wrong. On Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos. Sheriff’s detectives arrested her last week in Washington County. At the time of the murder, the suspect was described as a woman in her 20s...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Denkinger Road Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Concord High Cleared

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police were able to clear a multi-vehicle collision that closed Denkinger Road in Concord for at least an hour Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The Concord Police Department Twitter account posted a photo of the crash that happened on the 1700 block of Denkinger Road near Concord High School at around 3:12 p.m. **TRAFFIC COLLISION **Concord Police Officers are on scene at a traffic collision on the 1700 block of Denkinger Rd. Fortunately there were no major injuries from this collision. The roadway is blocked due to vehicles in the road. Expect delays as officers clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/TiX8E1T2sf — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) March 25, 2022 At least three vehicles appeared to be involved based on the photo. Police said that fortunately there were no major injuries from the crash. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area as officers clear the roadway. The road was blocked by the collision for at least an hour before being cleared shortly before 4 p.m.
CONCORD, CA
