3 Arrested For Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In San Mateo Mall Parking Lot

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Three people are under arrest following an attempted catalytic converter theft that was taking place at the Hillsdale Shopping Center late Monday night.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., an officer spotted three people in the mall parking lot, standing next to two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Prius, was lifted on a vehicle jack.

Police said the group was then spotted removing the jack and placing it into the trunk of the other vehicle.

When the officer confronted the group, one of the people claimed he owned the Prius, but a records check determined the vehicle was stolen. A second person in the group had two outstanding warrants and was found with methamphetamine during a search, police said.

During the investigation, the registered owner of the Prius arrived. Police said the owner confirmed that it was his vehicle and that the exhaust was cut in an attempt to steal the catalytic converter.

The suspects, identified as 40-year-old Vincent Esquivel Jr. of San Francisco, 41-year-old Vianey Haro of Richmond and 34-year-old Michael Violette of San Mateo, were arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

Esquivel faces an additional charge of committing a felony while on bail, while Haro faces the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance. Violette has also been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to jail records, all three are being held at the San Mateo County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.