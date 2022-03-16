Balloon release held to remember Avon mom three years after she went missing

INDIANAPOLIS — As balloons filled the sky near Eagle Creek Reservoir, the mother of a woman missing for three years is asking for prayers.

"I don't want another family to have to deal with anything like this and it's because we don't have closure," Paula Gholson said.

Gholson is Najah Ferrell's mother. Three years ago, on March 15, 2019, Najah was heading to work in Avon and never made it.

"Sometimes, you know, you can kind of grasp your mind around it when you have a physical body and you've gone through the process of saying goodbye," Gholson said. "One day I talked to her and the next she was gone; it was like a disappearing act."

MORE: What happened to Najah Ferrell? Avon police are still investigating three years later

The 30-year-old mother of two's car was later found abandoned on the northwest side of Indianapolis and her foot was found in a Crown Point, Indiana pond.

Richard Gholson, Ferrell's dad, says her disappearance has affected their family and well-being.

"Thomas, he was like, 'man, I just want to know what happened to my mom," Paula said.

Paula says she just wants justice and closure.

"What would you do as a family if you miss someone and a loved one and one day their lives changed?" Paula asked.

Family and friends released pink and purple balloons — Ferrell's favorite colors — Tuesday night.

The case is still under investigation by the Avon Police Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

PREVIOUS | Missing Avon mother's belongings found along I-465, vehicle found in Indy | Avon mother who went missing on her way to work hasn't been seen in two weeks | Police transition case of missing Avon woman to death investigation | Avon mother's disappearance remains death investigation after foot found in northern Indiana pond | Human remains found in northern Indiana pond may be from missing Avon mother | Prayer service to be held Sunday for missing Avon woman | Avon PD confirms human remains found in pond to be that of Najah Ferrell, missing Avon mother | Crews search pond on Indy's west side in connection to missing Avon woman Najah Ferrell | Family of missing Avon mom, Najah Ferrell, speaks publicly

