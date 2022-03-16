ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Kyrie Irving scores 41 points in first half at Orlando

 12 days ago

Kyrie Irving had 41 points at halftime Tuesday night for the Brooklyn Nets, the most by an NBA player in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant in 2003.

Irving was 14 for 19 from the field, 6 for 7 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in 23 minutes as the Nets opened an 86-56 lead over the Orlando Magic in the biggest first half in franchise history.

It was the most points in the first half since Bryant scored 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003. The Hall of Fame guard finished with 55 that night.

It's the most points in any half since Devin Booker had 51 in the second half of his 70-point game in Boston on March 24, 2017.

Wilt Chamberlain also had 41 points at halftime of his NBA-record, 100-point game.

Irving is only playing in road games because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, as mandated in New York City.

COLLEGE SPORTS
