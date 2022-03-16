ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 12 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;37;56;44;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;3%;4. Albuquerque, NM;66;40;70;41;Partly sunny;NNW;6;19%;27%;6. Anchorage, AK;28;23;39;26;Cloudy;NNE;10;61%;86%;1. Asheville, NC;63;46;53;46;Cooler with rain;E;8;83%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;65;53;60;51;Occasional rain;NE;7;81%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;65;45;57;47;Mostly sunny;SE;7;78%;60%;5. Austin, TX;77;48;82;54;Sunny and...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

A small southward extension of the polar vortex and a dip in. the jet stream will continue to bring unseasonably cold air. to the Midwest tomorrow. Snow showers will impact areas. along northern and western Michigan and eastern portions of. Ohio into Pennsylvania, New York and northern New England. Farther...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — With flowers, a moment of silence and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving, Colorado residents marked the one-year anniversary Tuesday of a shooting at a busy supermarket in the college town of Boulder that left 10 people dead, including employees, customers and a veteran police officer.
Deadline

Asian American Journalist Fired By Seattle ABC Affiliate KOMO After Covering Proud Boys Protest

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Choe, a veteran reporter for the ABC television affiliate KOMO in Seattle, has written an essay on Medium claiming he was fired for his coverage of a rally by the controversial Proud Boys group. Choe was covering the rally in the Washington state capital of Olympia earlier this month. He tweeted a photo montage of the Proud Boys rally, including some controversial music in the clip. That drew outrage from the Twitterati, who allegedly accused him of being a “white supremacist.” “Let me start off by saying I am not a neo-Nazi, fascist, or...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Lottery State-by-State

28-37-38-39-40 (twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty) (three, four, one; FB: five) (two, two, zero; FB: four) (six, zero, seven, three; FB: zero) (seven, four, one, three; FB: seven) WASHINGTON. Daily Game. 2-7-4 (two, seven, four) Hit 5. 01-16-33-36-42 (one, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $1.6 million. Keno. 02-09-11-14-23-26-39-41-43-44-47-53-61-62-64-65-66-68-70-72 (two,...
KSNT News

Roller derby returns to the capital city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following a hiatus due to COVID-19, rollerblading is back in Topeka. On Saturday, friends, family and fans met at Sk8away to watch the Capital City Crushers take on the Salina Sirens. It was the Crushers’ first bout in two years, due to COVID concerns. The energy was contagious, with a huge showing […]
Jacksonville Journal Courier

See inside St. Louis' abandoned historic Virginia Theater

The Virginia Theater was built by beer baron August A. Busch, heir of Anheuser-Busch co-creator Adolphus Busch and the father of longtime owner of the St. Louis Cardinals, Gussie Busch. Originally erected to host vaudeville shows, the Virginia opened its doors officially on Dec. 11, 1910. It featured a rotunda...
Outdoor Life

GoGun Gas Pedal: A Game Changer for Handguns

We live in a time of plenty when it comes to customizing and accessorizing our firearms, and the GoGun Gas Pedal is a fine example of that. The performance we can squeeze out of our modern designs would flabbergast pistol shooters of decades past. Contemporary handgun designers approach their task with a completely different mindset about how a pistol is meant to be fired than those in the early 20th century. I don’t think John Browning envisioned IPSC or USPSA shooters blazing through ammunition as quickly as they can stuff magazines in their pistols.

