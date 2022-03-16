ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NY

COLLEGE REPORT: Record-holder Palotti enters final season at Jacksonville University; VanScoter, Minnehan both off to fast starts; Haugh scores goal for Brockport; Cal-Mum grad Mietlicki garners third All-MAC honor.

By CHRIS METCALF sports@livingstonnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE — Hayleigh Palotti will put the finishing touches on what has been a record-breaking collegiate career at Jacksonville University this spring. The 2018 Livonia graduate is a three-sport standout for the Lady Dolphins competing in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track breaking school-records in all three sports....

