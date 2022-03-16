ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Scientists find a culprit for chronic itch

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZAMK_0egIfJnv00
Credit: Anastasia Gepp/Pixabay.

Chronic itch is a common yet hard-to-treat symptom of many inflammatory skin conditions, such as psoriasis.

The urge to constantly scratch can seriously impair a person’s quality of life and lead to permanent skin damage.

To find an effective treatment, scientists need to better understand how chronic itch develops.

Short-lived itch—from an insect bite, for example—arises when immune substances released by the body activate itch-sensing nerve fibers in the skin.

The signal is relayed to the brain, where it is perceived as the sensation of itch.

But scientists haven’t understood how this process may become chronic.

In a new study from NIDCR, researchers found that skin samples from people with chronic itch-related conditions made high levels of an immune signaling molecule called oncostatin M (OSM).

OSM sends immune signals to cells by stimulating protein receptors on their surfaces.

Although OSM had previously been linked to inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, there had been little evidence of its involvement in itch.

The scientists showed that itch-sensing neurons in both mice and humans produce the receptor for OSM. This suggests that OSM can affect the activity of these cells.

To find out if this was the case, the researchers exposed itch-sensing mouse neurons grown in a dish to OSM.

They tested neuron responses by measuring changes in their electrical activity. Unlike most itch-inducing substances, OSM did not directly activate the itch neurons.

Instead, it enhanced the neurons’ responses to histamine, an itch-inducing molecule released by the body during immune reactions. Prolonged exposure to OSM also increased the baseline excitability of the neurons—meaning they became sensitive to even small stimuli.

In a similar fashion, injection of OSM into the skin of mice heightened their histamine-induced scratching.

Histamine given alone triggered immediate but short-lasting scratching. In contrast, when OSM was injected on its own, mice slowly developed scratching behavior after a delay of about 30 minutes.

OSM’s effects on scratching were partially reversed by removing the OSM receptor.

In a mouse model of psoriasis-induced chronic itch, scratching was almost entirely eliminated by treatment with a drug that blocks the OSM receptor.

The findings suggest that prolonged elevation of OSM in the presence of other itch-inducing agents can switch short-term itch responses into longer-lasting episodes.

Small molecule drugs that block OSM’s activity could be promising therapies for chronic itch.

If you care about wellness, please read studies about chronic itch linked to heart disease, sleep loss, and findings of cocoa that may reduce pain in this common artery disease.

For more information about health, please see recent studies that exercise helps people with low back pain, but no one agrees on why, and results showing this popular painkiller may strongly affect your liver health.

The study was conducted by Mark Hoon et al., and published in Science Translational Medicine.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists find brain network that makes mice mingle

The difference between a social butterfly and a lone wolf is actually at least eight differences, according to new findings by a team of Duke brain researchers. By simultaneously spying on the electrical activity of several brain regions, the researchers found they could identify how social or solitary an individual mouse is. Then, by tweaking nodes within this social brain network, they showed they could prompt mice to be even more gregarious.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

For First Time, Scientists Find Presence of Microplastics in Human Blood

A team of scientists have for the first time demonstrated that plastic particles from our day-to-day lives such as water bottles, grocery bags, toys and disposable cutlery, among others, can end up in our bloodstream at detectable levels. The research, published in the scientific journal Environment International, shows that minuscule...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itch#Drugs#Skin Conditions#Skin Diseases#Nidcr#Osm
FingerLakes1.com

Kratom and Allergy Does Kratom Cause Itching

Kratom offers consumers various beneficial effects when taken within a moderate range. However, this natural product can also lead to adverse effects when consumed in huge amounts. While the adverse effects of Kratom vary depending on the consumer’s body weight, age, amount consumed, among many others, some users claim that...
HEALTH
Fast Company

Evolutionary scientists find symmetry in nature, and beauty in simplicity

Symmetry abounds in nature, often in its most beautiful forms. A perfect snowflake, a blooming sunflower, a light-harvesting complex from a bacterium—they all exhibit striking symmetry, crafted by some grander design. But how did that design come to be? Why have so many natural forms manifested in such orderly...
SCIENCE
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Scientists find endangered shark DNA In pet food

SEATTLE (WV News) — A study published by Frontiers in Marine Science revealed that shark meat can be found in certain dog and cat foods. Using DNA testing, two scientists conducting the study in Singapore found shark DNA in various pet food products and brands that they tested. The ingredient list would usually mark the shark meat as “white fish” or “ocean fish” according to the research. This makes pet owners unwilling participants in the continuous global decline of shark populations and sharks on the endangered species list. The researchers also attribute the decline to a huge increase in fishing. Overfishing has always been a problem, but now the effects are seeping into the pet food industry as well.
WILDLIFE
psychologytoday.com

The Dilemma of Disclosing Chronic Illness

Disclosure of chronic illness involves a risk/benefit analysis. Disclosure decisions vary according to context. Disclosure decisions are highly individualized, requiring a flexible and ongoing balancing act between privacy and openness. Every day, multiple times a day, we make choices regarding how we present ourselves in the world. The clothes we...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Psych Centra

What Is Chronic Anorexia?

If you’ve been living with anorexia for a while, you might wonder if your condition is chronic. No two people’s experience of an eating disorder looks the same. Eating disorder behaviors might last longer before treatment, be more severe, or respond to treatment differently. For many people with anorexia nervosa, recovery can take years.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy