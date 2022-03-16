Brendan Marks: I Absolutely Think UNC Has A Chance To Make The Sweet 16

The Beat Writer covering both Duke and North Carolina for The Athletic joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked at Duke’s recent struggles in big games before the NCAA Tournament, and if he thinks the Tar Heels could make a run despite being the 8 seed.

The conversation started with Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament as Brendan was quick to point out that Virginia Tech is finally living up to the hype that was bestowed upon them before the season, but with Duke, it is a continuation from the UNC game of losing under the bright lights as he thinks what Duke players are going through now is the emotional fatigue of Coach K’s farewell tour as he said he thinks Duke can still make a run, but the chances of that don’t seem as likely as it did 10 days ago.

Brendan then looked at how things could playout for the 8 seed Tar Heels in the first NCAA Tournament for Hubert Davis as a Head Coach as Brendan told Kyle: