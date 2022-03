Simmons has shown enough improvement in his back that he was able to join the Nets on their road trip this week, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Prior to this road trip, Simmons hadn't been able to fly with the team since late January, so this certainly represents a step in the right direction. However, the point guard still hasn't been cleared to practice and remains without a timetable to return. Simmons received an epidural injection March 15 with the hope that the procedure will help him return to the court by the end of the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO