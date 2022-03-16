ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Halo' TV show, inspired by the Xbox franchise, looks to bring in fans old and new

By Wilson Wong
NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — How does an actor prepare for a role in a live-action adaptation of one of the most popular and lucrative video game franchises of all time?. It’s a challenge that the cast of the highly anticipated "Halo" TV series, which premiered at the South by South West festival on...

www.nbcnews.com

Primetimer

As a TV show, Paramount+'s Halo lacks the immersive capability that has made the video game franchise so phenomenally successful

"Between the series’s somewhat nondescript visual style and its overwhelming exposition, Halo is bogged down by world-building and almost hampered by its source material," says Roxana Hadadi of the video game adaptation. "Not even the singular intensity of Pablo Schreiber, a man who somehow made being a leprechaun god both scary and sexy on American Gods, can entirely hold one’s attention. To be fair, Paramount+ only provided critics two advance episodes of Halo... There are seven episodes left to go in this first season, a second season already ordered, and $90 million already spent. Maybe with time, Halo will develop an identity of its own. But these first two episodes bring to mind an array of sci-fi series that have come before, from Altered Carbon to Cowboy Bebop to Westworld (all of which had stronger beginnings). And the things that should set Halo apart — like thrilling action sequences that honor the video game’s many first-person-shooter iterations or a strong sense of the enmity between humans and the alien Covenant force that aligns with the franchise’s lengthy backstory — don’t yet click."
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Where to Watch the New ‘Halo’ TV Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. After years of constant production delays, the intergalactic Spartans of the “Halo” universe are finally hitting the small screen. The new science-fiction series based on the first-person shooter video game premieres today on Paramount Plus, after an initial debut at SXSW on March 14.
TV SERIES
Austin 360

Here's what you need to know from SXSW about the new 'Halo' TV show

After years in development, the "Halo" franchise is days away from fulfilling the dreams of fans who have longed for a live action take on the hugely popular video game franchise. Ahead of the series' March 24 debut on the Paramount+ platform, we talked to the minds behind the video...
VIDEO GAMES
Connecticut Post

Watch ‘Halo’ Online: How Microsoft Turned ‘Halo’ Into a TV Show (and Where to Watch It)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a gamer or spend hours of your time watching popular streamers on Twitch, you know there’s a new Halo TV show being released on Paramount+. Based on the hit Microsoft game series of the same name, Halo plans to bring the same violent war-riddled phantasmic word seen in their gaming saga to our TV screens — albeit with a twist.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Halo Infinite to Steam Deck

Though they’re not natively available on Valve’s mobile console, the Steam Deck, a choice selection of first-party Xbox titles, including Halo Infinite, are now playable thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. We worked closely with our friends at Valve to support #Xcloud #XboxGamePass through Microsoft Edge for the Steam...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Premiere Celebrated By New Twitter Feature

Twitter has added a new easter egg to celebrate the release of the brand-new Halo TV series. The show premiered today exclusively on Paramount+ and has received a generally positive response from both fans and critics alike. Although the Halo series is set in its own timeline and doesn't directly adapt any of the games, it seems to be resonating with fans. With that said, there have been some controversial choices made by the creatives, such as Master Chief removing his helmet and showing his face to the audience.
VIDEO GAMES
