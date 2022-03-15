LB Jordan Hicks gets 2-year, $12M deal with Vikings

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks has a new team. After three seasons with the Cardinals, he was released last week. In 2022, he will play for the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Adam Caplan, the deal is for two years and $12 million, with $6.5 million guaranteed.

Hicks was a team captain for the Cardinals and was very productive. He played every game for three seasons after having durability issues early in his career. He had 384 tackles in three seasons and, along with his 116 tackles in 2021, he had a career-high four sacks.

He will get a revenge game in 2022. The Cardinals travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings this coming season.

The Vikings are getting a quality player. He is not a star and he does not move as well as he did when he played for the Eagles, but he can make calls on the field and put players in position to make plays.

Good for Hicks for landing elsewhere.

