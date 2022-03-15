ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LB Jordan Hicks gets 2-year, $12M deal with Vikings

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGp4T_0egId7E200

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks has a new team. After three seasons with the Cardinals, he was released last week. In 2022, he will play for the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Adam Caplan, the deal is for two years and $12 million, with $6.5 million guaranteed.

Hicks was a team captain for the Cardinals and was very productive. He played every game for three seasons after having durability issues early in his career. He had 384 tackles in three seasons and, along with his 116 tackles in 2021, he had a career-high four sacks.

He will get a revenge game in 2022. The Cardinals travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings this coming season.

The Vikings are getting a quality player. He is not a star and he does not move as well as he did when he played for the Eagles, but he can make calls on the field and put players in position to make plays.

Good for Hicks for landing elsewhere.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
The Spun

Former Browns Player Has Harsh Message For Baker Mayfield Amid Trade Rumors

Nearly three years ago, Baker Mayfield made headlines for what he said about former Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson’s trade request. “It’s self-inflicted. It is what it is. It’s not awkward for anyone else in this building,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about Johnson’s trade request. “He’s gotta do his job. He said he was a professional. I hope he does his job.”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys eyeing star pass-rusher to replace Randy Gregory?

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their defense on Tuesday when Randy Gregory agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, but they may have a serviceable replacement for the star pass-rusher in mind. Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Von Miller has “very strong interest” in...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lb Jordan Hicks#The Minnesota Vikings#Eagles#Cards Wire#Spotify
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
On3.com

Steelers sign former Vikings center to three-year deal

Former Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings center Mason Cole intends to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adam Schefter reported Monday night. Field Yates quote tweeted the report, confirming that Coles’ deal is for three years worth $15.75 million with $11 million paid out in the first two years.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks release three statements claiming Russell Wilson wanted out, new Broncos QB says breakup was mutual

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for life without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the last decade and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that included multiple players and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks released three statements: one from team owner Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from general manager John Schneider. While all three thanked Wilson for what he brought to the franchise, all three statements shared another theme.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Deshaun Watson's NFL suspension could look like

According to multiple reports that emerged early Tuesday morning, the Browns will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Tuesday. Prosecutors failed to secure an indictment against Watson at his grand jury hearing last Friday. One of the more critical aspects of trading for Watson, beyond the obvious, is a likely suspension from the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

The Buccaneers Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to poach a fellow NFC South receiver on Tuesday. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Bucs have signed former Falcons wideout Russell Gage. “Former Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the Bucs,” Rapoport reported. Adding, “More weapons for Tom Brady.”...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Appear To Have Made Decision On Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a tough decision to make on Mason Crosby. His cap hit is awfully steep for a kicker, and yet, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the 2022 season. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, it appears that Green Bay...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy