U.S. Steel Appealing $860,000 in Fines for Alleged Air Quality Violations

President Biden on Sunday evening said that he was not calling for a regime change when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." When asked while leaving church if his remarks in Poland were calling for Putin to be removed, Biden responded "no." The White House had...
President Biden in Poland Saturday said that Russian President Putin "cannot remain in power," forcing the White House to clarify that the U.S. isn't seeking regime change in the country. Russian forces hit the western city of Lviv with back-to-back rocket attacks on Saturday even as troops have started to...
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) said Saturday he will resign from office after he was found guilty Thursday of three felonies for lying to the FBI about an illegal contribution made to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry said his last day in Congress will be on March 31, according to a letter...
BEIJING (AP) — China began its most extensive lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation’s “zero-COVID” strategy. China’s financial capital and largest city with 26 million...
SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - North Korea will continue to develop "formidable striking capabilities" that cannot be bartered or sold for anything, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state media on Monday, as he visited workers involved with the country's biggest missile test. Kim was meeting with officials, scientists,...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to possibly end the war.
