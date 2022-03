Virginia counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly a year ago in May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer and new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021 and the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of March 10 reached 964,448 COVID-19-related deaths and 79.4 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.2% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 44.1% have received booster doses.

Below are the 50 Virginia counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to March 9, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Alleghany County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (16 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,977 (3,563 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 633 (94 total deaths)

— 182.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (8,081 fully vaccinated)

#49. Stafford County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (168 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,524 (29,849 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (166 total deaths)

— 51.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (97,880 fully vaccinated)

#48. Hanover County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (121 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,914 (21,461 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (265 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (77,558 fully vaccinated)

#47. Chesterfield County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (448 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,147 (71,079 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (732 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (245,530 fully vaccinated)

#46. Nottoway County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (20 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,070 (3,971 total cases)

— 34.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 558 (85 total deaths)

— 149.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (8,645 fully vaccinated)

#45. Wythe County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (38 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,837 (7,411 total cases)

— 33.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (135 total deaths)

— 110.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (13,096 fully vaccinated)

#44. Greensville County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (15 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,137 (3,303 total cases)

— 50.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (38 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (5,563 fully vaccinated)

#43. Albemarle County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (146 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,380 (15,722 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (144 total deaths)

— 41.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (87,744 fully vaccinated)

#42. Augusta County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (102 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,909 (18,821 total cases)

— 28.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (201 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (44,404 fully vaccinated)

#41. Smyth County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (41 new cases, -70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,767 (8,660 total cases)

— 48.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 545 (164 total deaths)

— 143.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (15,693 fully vaccinated)

#40. Pulaski County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 138 (47 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,057 (7,165 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (127 total deaths)

— 66.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (18,478 fully vaccinated)

#39. Buena Vista city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (9 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,735 (1,991 total cases)

— 59.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (39 total deaths)

— 168.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (3,696 fully vaccinated)

#38. Galax city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (9 new cases, -73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,035 (2,541 total cases)

— 107.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 1,197 (76 total deaths)

— 434.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (3,676 fully vaccinated)

#37. Botetourt County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (48 new cases, -69% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,799 (7,285 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (93 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (21,597 fully vaccinated)

#36. Loudoun County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (604 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,969 (66,038 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (368 total deaths)

— 60.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (317,082 fully vaccinated)

#35. Greene County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 146 (29 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,057 (3,975 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (60 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (13,192 fully vaccinated)

#34. Brunswick County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 154 (25 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,816 (3,054 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (44 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (9,616 fully vaccinated)

#33. Carroll County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 158 (47 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,101 (6,584 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 457 (136 total deaths)

— 104.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (12,316 fully vaccinated)

#32. Charlottesville city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (76 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,254 (10,046 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (72 total deaths)

— 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (32,075 fully vaccinated)

#31. Dinwiddie County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (47 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,316 (5,228 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (84 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (19,108 fully vaccinated)

#30. Mecklenburg County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (51 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,528 (5,973 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (109 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (17,137 fully vaccinated)

#29. Buchanan County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (35 new cases, -74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,605 (4,748 total cases)

— 16.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 490 (103 total deaths)

— 118.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (10,274 fully vaccinated)

#28. Giles County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (28 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,007 (4,014 total cases)

— 24.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (44 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (9,184 fully vaccinated)

#27. Spotsylvania County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (232 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,433 (26,470 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (279 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (80,147 fully vaccinated)

#26. Lexington city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (13 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,886 (2,821 total cases)

— 96.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (39 total deaths)

— 133.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (4,248 fully vaccinated)

#25. Bedford County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (142 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,969 (16,565 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (220 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (42,812 fully vaccinated)

#24. Grayson County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (29 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,659 (3,990 total cases)

— 32.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (77 total deaths)

— 121.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,176 fully vaccinated)

#23. Cumberland County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,374 (1,229 total cases)

— 36.0% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (23 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (5,049 fully vaccinated)

#22. Bath County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (8 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,293 (883 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (19 total deaths)

— 104.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (2,254 fully vaccinated)

#21. Halifax County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (67 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,527 (6,961 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (148 total deaths)

— 94.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (18,778 fully vaccinated)

#20. Norton city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (8 new cases, -58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,530 (1,295 total cases)

— 68.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (22 total deaths)

— 146.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (2,032 fully vaccinated)

#19. Floyd County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (32 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,071 (2,531 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (45 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (8,455 fully vaccinated)

#18. Russell County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (54 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,536 (6,789 total cases)

— 32.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (101 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (13,271 fully vaccinated)

#17. Prince George County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (80 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,273 (8,159 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (63 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.7% (32,876 fully vaccinated)

#16. Powhatan County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (67 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,444 (4,876 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (55 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (16,997 fully vaccinated)

#15. Prince Edward County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (56 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,489 (4,672 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (65 total deaths)

— 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (10,508 fully vaccinated)

#14. Lynchburg city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (207 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,232 (19,911 total cases)

— 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (264 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (38,250 fully vaccinated)

#13. Charlotte County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (30 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,051 (2,382 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (44 total deaths)

— 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (6,438 fully vaccinated)

#12. Wise County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (95 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,138 (10,145 total cases)

— 40.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 492 (184 total deaths)

— 119.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (17,553 fully vaccinated)

#11. Appomattox County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 270 (43 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,166 (3,686 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (51 total deaths)

— 43.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (7,881 fully vaccinated)

#10. Tazewell County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (119 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,671 (10,015 total cases)

— 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (157 total deaths)

— 72.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (17,779 fully vaccinated)

#9. Amherst County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 297 (94 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,221 (7,023 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (83 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (16,644 fully vaccinated)

#8. Dickenson County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (45 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,090 (3,306 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (45 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (7,014 fully vaccinated)

#7. Campbell County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (180 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,847 (11,442 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (193 total deaths)

— 57.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (28,026 fully vaccinated)

#6. Emporia city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 374 (20 new cases, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,380 (1,143 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 991 (53 total deaths)

— 342.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (2,550 fully vaccinated)

#5. Lunenburg County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (46 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,883 (2,303 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (30 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.9% (6,813 fully vaccinated)

#4. Danville city, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (177 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,320 (10,940 total cases)

— 41.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 654 (262 total deaths)

— 192.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (21,286 fully vaccinated)

#3. Pittsylvania County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 472 (285 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,466 (13,559 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (182 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (30,527 fully vaccinated)

#2. Madison County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 958 (127 new cases, +1,170% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,228 (2,152 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (36 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (7,683 fully vaccinated)

#1. Roanoke County, VA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (920 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,480 (21,173 total cases)

— 16.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (271 total deaths)

— 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (66,863 fully vaccinated)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.