SIU identifies late homicide suspect & Pasco police officers who shot him

PASCO, Wash. — Investigators have released the names of the police officers who shot and killed a Pasco man who is accused of stabbing someone to death and threatening them with the murder weapon.

According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report on March 15, the homicide suspect has been identified as Gabriel Artz, who is listed as a resident of Pasco. His victim has not been identified because the authorities have not been able to make contact with his next of kin yet.

Artz was shot by Officers Jasen McClintock and Jeremy Jones, according to the SIU. They have been officers at the Pasco Police Department since 2008 and 2006 respectively.

On Sunday, March 13 around 11:40 a.m., authorities received reports of a physical altercation near 6th Ave and W Lewis St in Pasco. The aforementioned police officers responded to the scene based on 9-1-1 calls from civilian witnesses and arrived in separate patrol vehicles.

They attempted to speak with Artz, who was still within the immediate vicinity of the homicide. Artz is accused of trying to attack the two officers, which ushered them to use deadly force against him.

Immediately, the officers rendered first aid until medics from the Pasco Fire Department took over. Artz was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this officer-involved shooting is urged to contact the local authorities immediately.

