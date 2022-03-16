ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey city removes Putin’s name from 9/11 memorial

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NWhG_0egIbGIa00

( The Hill ) – A New Jersey city has covered up the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a 9/11 memorial and is making plans to permanently remove it following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The memorial was given as a gift to the city of Bayonne by Russia in 2005, with Putin visiting the city at the time, NBC New York reported .

The city has decided to cover up Putin’s name so the memorial is now shown as a gift only from the Russian people. Putin’s name will be permanently removed once it is determined how to do so without damaging the monument.

“It’s definitely satisfaction, but I don’t want to take away from the monument,” Tom Cotter, the city’s Department of Public Works director, said. “It’s unfortunate Putin’s name’s on the monument, but I don’t want this to be a Putin thing. I still want this to be a 9/11 monument.”

Oil prices dropped, so why haven’t gas prices?

“Basically what’s happening in Ukraine right now is like a form of terrorism, the invasion of that country,” Cotter added, according to the local outlet.

Mayor Jimmy Davis rejected calls for the whole memorial to be taken down.

“Anybody who said this is tarnished because it came from Russia — not tarnished. This monument is going nowhere. We just removed Vladimir,” said Davis. “I don’t ever want to hear someone say that this monument has to come down, because they’re going to have to go through me to take this monument down.”

Residents in the city have donated three truckloads of goods for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, NBC New York noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Bayonne, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Bayonne, NJ
WBRE

Congressman introduces ‘Safe Sponsor Act’ for unaccompanied minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In December, Eyewitness news shed light on the Federal Unaccompanied Minor Program. After we saw a rise in flights carrying immigrant children to their sponsors throughout the U.S. On Thursday, Congressman Fred Keller introduced a bill designed to close some gaps in the program. Many of us in NEPA, were first […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WBRE

Students wearing hats to raise money for Ukraine

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of second-grade students, put their heads together to come up with a unique way to raise money for the victims in Ukraine. And they were able to get their entire school to participate. Students at the Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School in Hughesville wore crazy hats in all […]
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WBRE

Area rehab and drugstore to pay thousands in civil penalties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a rehab and drugstore agreed to pay penalties for not being in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Clearbrook Treatment Centers, in Laurel Run, will pay $300,000 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

D&H expands in Dauphin County hoping to ease supply chain issues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One of Pennsylvania’s most profitable companies is expanding its footprint in the commonwealth and also doing its part to bolster a battered supply chain. It is huge. 745,000 square feet which are equivalent to 13 football fields. It is state of the art. And it is profitable. $5 billion in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Russian#Nbc New York
WBRE

NBC Nightly News: Fleecing of America

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As a reminder, next week NBC News will air a special investigative series revealing how the US government’s spending during the pandemic has led to historic fraud. NBC News brings you exclusive stories of waste fraud and abuse and the people working to make sure the money gets to those who need […]
SPORTS
WBRE

Concerns from Luzerne County Elections Bureau

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election officials across our region are preparing for the may primary now less than two months away. Luzerne County has faced challenges in recent years that have been well documented and reported on by Eyewitness News. They tell us they are working every day to right the ship and to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
WBRE

Famous actors from Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Ag. Department adds 11 counties to Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — As spotted lanternfly’s spring hatch quickly approaches, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday, March 25 that the department has added 11 counties to the state’s quarantine zone. “Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy