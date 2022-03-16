More Northern Virginia adults seeing barriers to mental health services

As Virginia’s Governor, it is my mission to make Virginia the best place to live, learn, work and raise a family. One critical component to delivering on this promise is to ensure that Virginia has a health care structure that supports the strong and resilient residents of the Commonwealth, which includes the resources for and support of mental health care. Throughout my campaign, I heard from Virginians about the challenges of accessing affordable, quality care. They told me their heart-wrenching stories of mental illness and substance abuse on families and communities. Virginia has a long history of “firsts,” and this includes in the mental health arena, when America’s first public mental health hospital was established in Williamsburg in 1773. It’s time to address our mental health crisis in an equally pioneering and innovative way.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO