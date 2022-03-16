ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Five men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCAAr_0egIaW4L00

Five men who were arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have been released, police in Northern Ireland said.

The men – aged 20, 21, 21, 41 and 54 – were arrested in the Cityside area of Derry on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

The PSNI said the men were released pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police added a 26-year-old man who was also arrested on Tuesday remains in police custody.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

Three men have previously been charged with Ms McKee’s murder, and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Two arrested as police probe security alert in Belfast

Two people remain in custody as police investigate a security alert in Belfast which led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister being evacuated from a peace event. On Sunday afternoon, police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested by police investigating the security alert on Friday. The UVF is suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Psni
buckinghamshirelive.com

Man arrested in Newport Pagnell attempted murder probe

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man as part of an attempted murder probe in Newport Pagnell. Officers confirmed they were called to High Street at 9.20pm on Saturday (March 12). They said initial inaccurate social media reports suggested a man had died following a "double-stabbing". But now Thames Valley Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Suspected serial killer wanted for shooting at least five homeless men in NYC and DC is arrested

Police in Washington DC say they have arrested a man suspected of attacking at least five homeless people across the capital and New York City.The DC Police Department announced on Twitter early Tuesday: “Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”The suspect in the attacks was pictured on multiple CCTV cameras in both cities. Residents were warned not to approach him, and authorities warned homeless individuals to seek shelter. The attacks under investigation included...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Terrorism
BBC

Liverpool murder probe as man found stabbed in street

A murder investigation has been launched after a man aged in his 40s was found stabbed to death in Liverpool. The man was found injured in Rock Grove in the Old Swan area of the city at about 20:55 GMT on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Merseyside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Mirko Naramcic: Richmond murder victim named as five arrested

A man stabbed to death in Richmond, south-west London, has been named by police. Mirko Naramcic, 31, from Twickenham, took himself to hospital after he was stabbed in the area of Maguire Drive on 17 March at about 23:20 GMT. Despite efforts from medical staff, Mr Naramcic died from his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother stabbed to death while children at school

A mother was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green, London, while her children were at school.The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.Officers then attended an address on Globe Road where they found the woman with stab injuries.Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.It is heartbreaking that yet another woman has been killedDetective Chief Inspector Laurence SmithShe has yet to be formally identified, although her next of kin have been informed.A post-mortem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman arrested after death of man, 22, found injured at house

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man following what police described as a “devastating incident” at a house in Gloucestershire.The 22-year-old victim was found seriously injured on Friday evening and taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, the force said, adding that the pair were known to each other.Police had been called to a property in Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood at around 8.20pm on Friday.Officers said a forensic post-mortem examination...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Layfayette swoops late to claim Devoy honours

Layfayette was an impressive winner of the Listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes at Naas when returning to action for trainer Noel Meade. The five-year-old triumphed in the Irish Lincolnshire on debut last season and struck again on his first run of the campaign to prevail at 11-2. Ridden by Oisin Orr,...
SPORTS
newschain

Ian Baraclough wants Northern Ireland’s all-action forwards to add composure

Ian Baraclough wants Shayne Lavery to add more composure to his game after welcoming the striker’s all-action approach back into Northern Ireland’s attack. Lavery helped set the tone as Baraclough’s side made a strong start to Friday’s 3-1 friendly win over Luxembourg, first breaking into the box with just 20 seconds gone, then linking up with strike partner Josh Magennis again moments later before then firing narrowly wide.
WORLD
newschain

Swapping Dons for Dens has boosted Northern Ireland career – Niall McGinn

Niall McGinn has revealed his desire to extend his Northern Ireland career was a key reason behind his decision to swap Aberdeen for Dundee in January. The 34-year-old had grown frustrated after struggling for playing time towards the end of his second stint at Pittodrie, and feared it could have cost him his international place.
SOCCER
newschain

Wales boss Robert Page insists the goals will come for Daniel James

Robert Page has hailed “unbelievable” Daniel James and promised the Leeds forward will score goals for Wales. James’ pace was a formidable weapon in the World Cup play-off win over Austria on Thursday, his importance to Wales underlined by him making his 27th consecutive start in competitive internationals since the first against Slovakia in March 2019.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy