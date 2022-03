Judge Jeanine explained on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday how the mainstream media claimed Hunter Biden's laptop scandals were Russian disinformation but now admit to the truth. JUDGE JEANINE: Now the New York Times is admitting what we knew to be true all along, that the Hunter Biden laptop story is real and not Russian disinformation. It's time for some answers to serious questions raised by Hunter's seedy ties. And these aren't questions about the political consequences for Joe Biden. They represent massive national security concerns. So, of course, the White House is trying to sweep it all under the rug.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO