National Science Foundation gives grant to advance STEM in WV

By Jeena Cadigan
 12 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The National Science Foundation is funding a program in West Virginia to advance the STEM field in West Virginia.

Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the foundation will grant Fairmont State University $323,352.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozDnv_0egIaKir00
Fairmont State (WBOY Image)

“It’s great to see the National Science Foundation invest into programs that advance STEM education in West Virginia. STEM careers are in-demand right now, and it’s essential that we give our youth the tools they need to pursue them,” Senator Capito said.

Robotics tournament held at Fairmont State University

The award will go to the university’s REU Site on Discrete and Continuous Analysis in Appalachia. An REU Site is a group of undergraduates who work in research programs. Each student is associated with a specific research project and works closely with the faculty and other researchers.

The National Science Foundation also awarded Concord University $125,000.

“The research projects at Concord University and Fairmont State College will support innovation in Appalachia and expand teacher education programs in STEM. I look forward to seeing the benefits of these critical initiatives, and I will continue to advocate for research and educational opportunities here in the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

