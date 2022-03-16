Watch as Gov. Newsom packs relief supplies ‘From California with Love!’ to help Ukraine

President Biden in Poland Saturday said that Russian President Putin "cannot remain in power," forcing the White House to clarify that the U.S. isn't seeking regime change in the country. Russian forces hit the western city of Lviv with back-to-back rocket attacks on Saturday even as troops have started to...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden concluded his powerful speech this weekend in Poland about Vladimir Putin's barbaric attack on Ukraine with this line about the Russian leader: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." White House officials later sought to make it clear Biden was not calling...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With its aspirations for a quick victory dashed by a stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on grinding down Ukraine’s military in the east in the hope of forcing Kyiv into surrendering part of the country’s territory to possibly end the war.
WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely...
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) said Saturday he will resign from office after he was found guilty Thursday of three felonies for lying to the FBI about an illegal contribution made to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry said his last day in Congress will be on March 31, according to a letter...
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters) of homes...
