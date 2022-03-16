ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Watch as Gov. Newsom packs relief supplies ‘From California with Love!’ to help Ukraine

Fresno Bee
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom packs emergency relief supplies at the...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Dixon, CA
Local
California Government
Reuters

Biden's budget to boost military, raise taxes on billionaires

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy