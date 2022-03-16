Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets players barred from home games

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Major League Baseball is set to return to New York City in 23 days but Yankees and Mets players will be barred from home games if they aren’t vaccinated.

According to city guidelines, the vaccination requirements for private sector workplaces applies to MLB players as it did for players of other sports teams in New York. The mandate prevented Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving from playing at the city’s basketball stadiums.

“Every day we evaluate the data, listen to our public health experts, and make the best decisions for the people of New York, but, to be clear, vaccinations are what got us to the point where we could begin peeling back mandates, layer by layer,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said. “Ninety-eight percent of NBA players are vaccinated and that is what has allowed us to have a basketball season this year. We will continue to follow the science and make decisions with the information we have in front of us each day.”

Last season, six MLB teams— including the Mets—did not reach an 85% vaccination rate which would’ve allowed for relaxed protocols. Though the Yankees achieved that number, a few key players on the team were not vaccinated.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge declined to answer a question about his vaccination status on Tuesday.

"I'm just focused on getting through the first game of spring training. I think we'll cross that bridge whenever the time comes," Judge said. "Right now, so many things could change so I'm not really too worried about that right now."

Players will face similar restrictions in Canada where they will be unable to enter Rogers Centre to face the Toronto Blue Jays without being vaccinated and they will not be paid for those missed games.

Opening day for the MLB is April 7 when the Yankees will play at home against the Boston Red Sox while the Mets kick-off their season with a seven-game road trip with their first home opener on April 15 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.