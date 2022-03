Pavel Francouz will start in goal for the Avalanche on Friday, the Avalanche official website reports. Francouz hasn’t played all that much of late as the team has been riding the hot streak of starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, so whoever starts in goal has an advantage, maybe even more so on Friday as the Avs will take on the Philadelphia Flyers. These are the same Flyers that played Thursday and could come in sluggish on the second night of the back-to-back.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO