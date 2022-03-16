Man arrested for DWI in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for DWI on Tuesday.

At 12:15 a.m., officers saw a black Nissan Sentra travelling between two lanes near the 2400 block of Expressway South Frontage Road. The vehicle was driven by 51-year-old Jose Luis Gutierrez, a post by Brownsville PD stated.

While conducting a traffic stop, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Gutierrez’ breath.

He was unable to perform a standardized field sobriety test, the post stated. A “specimen” collected from Gutierrez showed that he was over the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

He was arraigned on the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated: $2,000 bond

