Everybody loves to make fun of us when we share anything related to sea life making an appearance off of South Jersey's many beach coastlines. Truth be told, can you blame us?. Sure, we know the presence of sharks, dolphins, seals, etc. are to be expected to make an appearance from time to time, but it's still exciting when they do! Even though the beaches of South Jersey are known for dolphins and whale sightings off the coast, it's still fun to talk about them when someone was able to capture some really good photos of such an occurrence.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO