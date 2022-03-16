ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

1 teen shot, 1 in custody in Laurinburg, police say

By Dennis Bright
 12 days ago

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile facility on Tuesday after allegedly shooting another teenager, Laurinburg police said.

According to police, officers on patrol responded about 3:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area of McDougald Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the boy told officers he was walking home when someone ran up from behind him and began firing. He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and later released, police said.

The 16-year-old was caught a short time later, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

