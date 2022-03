Is there a way to permanently dismiss Android 12/UI 4? I have "Auto download over Wi-Fi" turned off but I don't know if that will keep it out. UI 3 was a gigantic leap backwards for me and I have no hope that UI 4 will be any better. After reading about all of the changes contained in Android 12, I definitely do not want it on my phone. I'm old school and have no use for all the bells and whistles and fancy crap. I just need a phone that works as simply as possible for calls, texts, and occasional streaming.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO