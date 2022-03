I have an AT&T branded S21 Ultra. I just did the update and now when I unlock my phone, it is just a black screen. As I was starting this thread, I was able to unlock it and see the home screen for a minute but now it's just black again. Phone is all messed up. I'm assuming there is an app causing the conflict. I was able to get to the settings and confirm that I now have OneUI 4.1. I'm sort of able to navigate on teh phone a bit now but it's all screwed up. I really don't want to have to do a factory reset because it's always such a pain but I"m not sure I have much other choice. Any suggestions on things I can try before I do a FD reset? I just checked and I have a ton of updates in the Play Store, which I'm updating now so I'm going to try to salvage this first. Just an FYI to anyone else with an AT&T branded S21. Update with caution. I have never had an update go this poorly and I've owned Samsung phones since 2013.

