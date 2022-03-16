Bluejackets begin practice with a new coach

HIBBING — Last year, Kadee Vesledahl took a team that was 2-18 in 2020 and turned them into a 10-9 team at Mesabi East High School.

Vesledahl will now try to get the Hibbing High School girls softball team into the state tournament as she takes over the Bluejackets’ program from Bryan Terzich.

Hibbing started practice Monday to prepare for the 2022 season.

Vesledahl has plenty of experience in the game.

She played for Becker High School, then for the Minnesota Sting, which is a club organization in the Twin Cities.

From there, she was recruited to play at St. Cloud State, where she played for two seasons. She finished her college career at St. Benedicts. That’s where she earned her degree in elementary education.

She was hired at Mesabi East and the results speak for themselves.

“That was their first winning season in 23 years,” Vesledahl said. “I did that just by my experience, knowing the game and knowing the girls in general. We had fun and in having fun, sometimes, you win games.

“The girls that want to be there equals a fun-family environment to be in.”

Vesledahl was teaching in the special education department at Mesabi East for two years, but she doesn’t have a degree in special education.

When her variance ran out, she had to find a new job.

Enter Hibbing.

“With the new job came a new coaching experience,” Vesledahl said. “They (Hibbing) beat us pretty bad last year. They were fast.”

Hibbing made it into the loser’s bracket final last year, but the Bluejackets were beaten by Chisago Lakes to end the season, just three games shy of advancing to state.

Vesledahl is taking over a program that has a starting pitcher (Aune Boben) already in place, but playing softball is only a part of the experience.

“What I love about the game is that softball teaches you life beyond the field,” Vesledahl said. “That’s what I’m going to instill in these girls. Hopefully, they remember more than just playing ball.

“That’s my philosophy. We’re building young women. We’re here to play ball, but we’re here to build people, in general, off of the field.”

Vesledahl will integrate some new things into practice.

“We’re going to play music,” Vesledahl said. “We’re going to have fun. We might win a few games. We might lose a couple of the tough ones, or we might beat the tough ones. That’s the goal, making a name for yourself.”