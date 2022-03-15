ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Court blocks 193 Wyoming oil and gas leases

By Nicole Pollack 307-266-0509,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnRpq_0egIX98400

A federal judge on Friday threw out oil and gas leases sold at two Trump-era auctions, finding that the administration had failed to adequately consider threats to sage grouse.

The decision, issued by Chief Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, invalidated federal leases sold in Wyoming and Nevada in December 2017 and March 2018. It blocks 193 Wyoming leases sold during that period, 138 of which are still in effect.

Environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice sued over the lease sales in 2018 on behalf of several conservation groups, arguing that the Trump Bureau of Land Management disregarded the 2015 sage grouse management plan — a measure that helped keep the struggling birds off the endangered species list — when it sold hundreds of leases on priority sage grouse habitat.

A 2020 ruling in the same case previously canceled leases sold during the 2017 and 2018 auctions in Montana and during a June 2018 sale in Wyoming.

“In 2015, when BLM adopted the plans to protect the sage grouse, it specifically required that new oil and gas leasing be prioritized outside of these lands, specifically to avoid harming the sage grouse,” said Mike Freeman, senior attorney for Earthjustice’s Rocky Mountain office. “The Trump administration systematically violated that requirement.”

Morris ordered that operators cease activity on the leases affected by Friday’s ruling, but held off on vacating them, pending an ongoing appeal of the 2020 ruling and a possible appeal of Friday’s ruling.

Many of the companies holding the leases in question, aware of the litigation, planned to wait until the case was resolved to start drilling, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. That means Friday’s ruling isn’t expected to affect active production. But it still frustrates the state’s oil and gas companies. Already pushing the Biden administration to let them buy new leases, they don’t want to lose the ones they already have.

“In response to the claim that there are so many unused leases in Wyoming, or in the United States, this is just another example of leases that were sold upwards of four and a half years ago that have not been able to be produced because of litigation,” said Ryan McConnaughey, the trade group’s communications director.

Freeman countered that the small fraction of Wyoming leases revoked Friday should never have been sold.

“These are the lands that are most important to the sage grouse,” Freeman said. “Leaving these lands unleased is important for protecting the species and keeping it off the endangered species list.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Latest allegations of threats among Wyoming legislators lead some to seek a return to civility

CHEYENNE – Amid new allegations of a state legislator making verbal threats, some who do business in the Capitol here are seeking a return to greater civility. On Tuesday, news emerged that state Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, allegedly threatened, in speaking with others, the lives of Rep. Andi LeBeau, D-Lander, and former Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne. On Wednesday, Burlingame and LeBeau confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the details of what they recounted having heard via a third party. This person was said to have...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming’s ‘missing’ $106M down to $2-3M, treasurer says

CHEYENNE – Rumors that the Wyoming treasurer’s office lost track of more than $100 million circulated around the Capitol early this legislative session. The gist was that State Treasurer Curt Meier and his staff could not precisely account for a nine-figure discrepancy between what the bank and investors said Wyoming had tucked away. There was truth in allegations of a $106-million accounting error, which were often conveyed alongside frustrations about...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Sage grouse farm secures five-year extension

The Wyoming game bird farm trying to raise sage grouse in captivity will stay open past the program’s original sunset date. State lawmakers authorized the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in 2017 to permit experimental sage grouse farming — a controversial departure from standard conservation methods — through the end of 2022. A bill to extend it passed the Legislature and was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mark Gordon. ...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Industry
Wyoming News

Wyoming Democrats applaud Biden administration’s policy impacts

CHEYENNE – Democratic state legislators said they aligned with President Joe Biden’s vision to build a better America, and are seeing positive impacts in their communities. Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, spoke at an event hosted by the White House on Wednesday, which reflected on the priorities of the administration and recent bills passed into law. Both said the state had been directly impacted by the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

State auditor to announce re-election bid

State auditor to announce re-election bid State Auditor Kriti Racines will run for reelection this year, according to a press release. The office of auditor is a partisan position, and Racines beat out Nathan Winters by almost 20 points in the 2018 midterms. She won in the general election by a landslide. “This office is...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy