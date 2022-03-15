Court blocks 193 Wyoming oil and gas leases

A federal judge on Friday threw out oil and gas leases sold at two Trump-era auctions, finding that the administration had failed to adequately consider threats to sage grouse.

The decision, issued by Chief Judge Brian Morris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, invalidated federal leases sold in Wyoming and Nevada in December 2017 and March 2018. It blocks 193 Wyoming leases sold during that period, 138 of which are still in effect.

Environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice sued over the lease sales in 2018 on behalf of several conservation groups, arguing that the Trump Bureau of Land Management disregarded the 2015 sage grouse management plan — a measure that helped keep the struggling birds off the endangered species list — when it sold hundreds of leases on priority sage grouse habitat.

A 2020 ruling in the same case previously canceled leases sold during the 2017 and 2018 auctions in Montana and during a June 2018 sale in Wyoming.

“In 2015, when BLM adopted the plans to protect the sage grouse, it specifically required that new oil and gas leasing be prioritized outside of these lands, specifically to avoid harming the sage grouse,” said Mike Freeman, senior attorney for Earthjustice’s Rocky Mountain office. “The Trump administration systematically violated that requirement.”

Morris ordered that operators cease activity on the leases affected by Friday’s ruling, but held off on vacating them, pending an ongoing appeal of the 2020 ruling and a possible appeal of Friday’s ruling.

Many of the companies holding the leases in question, aware of the litigation, planned to wait until the case was resolved to start drilling, according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming. That means Friday’s ruling isn’t expected to affect active production. But it still frustrates the state’s oil and gas companies. Already pushing the Biden administration to let them buy new leases, they don’t want to lose the ones they already have.

“In response to the claim that there are so many unused leases in Wyoming, or in the United States, this is just another example of leases that were sold upwards of four and a half years ago that have not been able to be produced because of litigation,” said Ryan McConnaughey, the trade group’s communications director.

Freeman countered that the small fraction of Wyoming leases revoked Friday should never have been sold.

“These are the lands that are most important to the sage grouse,” Freeman said. “Leaving these lands unleased is important for protecting the species and keeping it off the endangered species list.”