ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jussie Smollett's family says he's being kept in a psych ward

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cook County Sheriff's Office said Smollett is...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jussie Smollett Placed In Psych Ward At Cook County Jail, Brother Claims On Instagram

Click here to read the full article. Authorities are apparently taking no chances on Jussie Smollett’s safety while incarcerated at the Cook County jail. Reacting to Smollett’s outburst upon being sentenced Thursday for his conviction on charges related to drumming up a hate hoax. authorities have placed him in a psychiatric ward. That’s typically where high-profile prisoners are kept. Smollett yelled to the courtroom upon his conviction that he was not suicidal and would not kill himself while in custody. The statement was seen as a nod to other famous and infamous inmates like Jeffrey Epstein and John McAfee, who both allegedly committed...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Jussie Smollett Requests New Trial

Jussie Smollett’s legal team is requesting a new trial after the actor was found guilty on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct in his Chicago hate crime case. According to TMZ, on Friday (Feb. 25) the former Empire actor asked a Chicago judge to reverse the verdict to find him not guilty. He also claims that his constitutional rights were violated because his legal team was denied from participating in the jury selection process.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
Radar Online.com

Jussie Smollett Not Provided A Real Bed In Chicago Jail, Team Calls Conditions ‘Unacceptable’

Jussie Smollett has been sleeping without a real bed and his team claims the conditions inside the Chicago jail are “unacceptable.”. Last week, the 39-year-old Empire actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail for allegedly lying to police about a fake hate crime. He denies planning his attack and shouted he was innocent as he was being taken into custody.
CHICAGO, IL
Ok Magazine

Jussie Smollett Moved Out Of Psych Ward, Actor's Brother Praises Fans For Public Pressure On Cook County

Jussie Smollett has been moved out of the psych ward at Cook County Jail, and according to his brother, the major win for the actor only happened because of his fans. In the late hours of Monday, March 14, Jocqui Smollett took to social media to thank people for their support in the "Free Jussie" movement, declaring his removal out of the psych ward only happened because fans applied public pressure, according to TMZ. The embattled actor will now be able to enjoy a normal bed, as opposed to the restrained beds located in the psych ward.
COOK COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Jussie Smollett's Team Motions For Him To Get Out Of Jail Early

According to reports, Jussie Smollett's team motioned for the judge to release Jussie from jail early due to his health conditions and the risk of him catching COVID-19 while locked up. Smollett's doctor went to say that being incarcerated in jail has comprised his immunity and is dangerous to his current health status.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psych#Solitary Confinement#Security Camera#Body Cam
NBC San Diego

Jussie Smollett to Learn Fate in Staged Attack Conviction

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer live coverage from the courtroom beginning around 1 p.m. CST. Actor Jussie Smollett is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, where he will learn if a judge will order him locked up for his conviction of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself or allow him to remain free.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Release From Jail After 6 Days

Some people have longer vacations than Jussie Smollett's official stay in jail for lying to police officers about a fake racist and homophobic hate crime. The Empire actor was officially released from Cook County Jail on Wednesday night after a six-night stay in solitary confinement, where he was sent to a psych ward for several days. During his appeal, the actor was released as the court agreed with Jussie's lawyers that he should be free as his sentence is pending appeal.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Jussie Smollett’s Legal Team Filed An Appeal, The Former Empire Actor Walked Out Of Jail

Jussie Smollett, who was found guilty in December on five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for falsely reporting a hate crime, is now out of jail. The former Empire actor served less than a week of his 150-day sentence before a judge suspended the sentence pending appeal. Smollett reportedly walked out of Cook County Jail in Chicago at 8 p.m. CT on March 16, surrounded by family, members of his defense team, and other supporters.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy