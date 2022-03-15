Jussie Smollett's family says he's being kept in a psych ward

Jussie Smollett has been moved out of the psych ward at Cook County Jail, and according to his brother, the major win for the actor only happened because of his fans. In the late hours of Monday, March 14, Jocqui Smollett took to social media to thank people for their support in the "Free Jussie" movement, declaring his removal out of the psych ward only happened because fans applied public pressure, according to TMZ. The embattled actor will now be able to enjoy a normal bed, as opposed to the restrained beds located in the psych ward.
