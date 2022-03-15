ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man suspected of shooting 3 in Albuquerque

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a man suspected of shooting three people in the same northeast Albuquerque neighborhood where he lived before he was shot and killed by police officers.

Albuquerque police said 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter is believed to have fatally shot 31-year-old Alicia Hall as she was driving her vehicle Monday afternoon in the Foothills area.

Hunter also is suspected of shooting and wounding a man and a female teenager. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

“Investigators have reason to believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Hunter’s parents had lived in the one-story brick house since 1994 and he inherited it after his mother died in 2013.

Police said Hunter was later killed after an altercation with officers and two handguns were found at the scene.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries during the gunfire that resulted in Hunter’s death, according to police.

They said it appears the officers’ injuries may have resulted from gunshots that struck a cinderblock wall that broke up and sent debris in their direction.

